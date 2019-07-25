Obituary: Rick Fuller, 75, of Kirby

Rick L. Fuller, 75 of Kirby, Arkansas passed from this life July 14, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1944 in Iowa City, Iowa to the late Cecil and Corrine Fuller. Rick served in the United States Navy and loved to spend his free time fishing, deer hunting and working on cars.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years Brenda Partee-Fuller; five children Brian, David, Chris, Angela Fuller and Angela Carnley (Carl); special grandchild Ariel Fuller; one sister Connie Edwards; three close nephews Alan, Robert, Mike Sabo and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held on July 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Mt. Joy Freewill Baptist Church 60 Morning View Road Kirby, Arkansas.

