Obituary: Nyle Stevenson Elliott, 79, of Hot Springs

Nyle Stevenson Elliott, 79 of Hot Springs, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 2, 1940, in Eugene, Ore., the son of the late Gail Delmar and Mary Margaret Stevenson Elliott.

He was an associate pastor at New Life in Jesus Christ Church, a member of the Grand Avenue Methodist Church, and served in the United States Army between Korea and Vietnam.

Survivors include: his wife, Cathy Mauldin Elliott of Hot Springs; a brother, Tyro Elliott of Salem, Ore.

Graveside services were at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, at Saratoga Cemetery, with Bro. Lankford Moore and Bro. David Fleming officiating.

A memorial service was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, at New Life in Jesus Christ Church in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...