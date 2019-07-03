Obituary: Michael Jay Seavers, 49, of Nashville

Michael “Mike” Jay Seavers was born in San Jose, Calif., to the late Donald and Mary Seavers on Dec. 25, 1969.

Mike was a machinist and general manager of B&Z Mfg. Co., Inc., in Nashville, Ark.

He loved his motorcycles and guns.

Mike took his last ride on his Harley Davidson Street Glide Special before leaving us forever on June 17, 2019.

Mike leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Toni Seavers; their pride and joy son, Braden Seavers.

He was a wonderful husband and father and he will be missed more than he ever could have imagined. He also leaves behind his step-mother, Lucy Seavers; two sisters; Christine (Kelly) Binger, Jane Strang; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews a multitude of friends; three sister-in-law’s, Starla Hughes, Breonna (Jordan) Parker and Melanie McBride.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

