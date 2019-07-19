Obituary: Lawrence Smith, 78, Mineral Springs

Lawrence Smith, age 78, of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born March 3, 1941 in Ozan, Ark., the son of the late Gilbert and Ellen May Smith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita King Smith, and one daughter, Sandra Smith Martin.

Mr. Smith was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs, Ark., a proud 1959 Saratoga Bulldog graduate, an avid outdoorsman, gardener, and passionate Razorback fan. He was a millwright for over 20 years at Holnam Cement respectfully known as Okay Cement Plant. After the closing of the plant, he earned an Industrial maintenance degree from the University of Arkansas – Hope.

In 1986 Juanita and Lawrence opened Smith Tax Service in their home and later moved to Nashville in 1988. Lawrence also operated for many years the Mineral Springs mobile home park.

Survivors include: two sons, Charles Allen Smith and wife, Sue of Mineral Springs, AR, Kevin Smith and wife Shera of Mineral Springs, AR; two daughters, Janie and Julie Smith, both of Mineral Springs, AR; one sister, Carolyn Busby and husband Jerry of Nashville, AR; seven grandchildren Shannan Upton of Nashville, AR, Keith Smith and wife Haley of Magnolia, AR, Brooke White of KY, Brittany Pruitt and husband Kris of Sheridan, AR, Kendrick Austin of Mineral Springs, AR, Jaylon Britt and wife Dulce of Nashville, AR, Jackson Hill of Little Rock, AR, Kynsleigh Smith of Mineral Springs, AR; three great-grandchildren, Laney and Drew Gitchell both of Nashville, AR, and Lydia Smith of Magnolia, AR; four special friends, Mary Jarrett of Mountainburg, AR, Linda Sue Wheatley of Saratoga, AR, Tammye Davis of Lockesburg, AR, and Christi Spigner of Nashville, AR.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Jimmy Young and Bro. Ben Jones officiating. Burial to follow in Saratoga Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

