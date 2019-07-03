Obituary: LaVerne Pokornik, 86, of Mineral Springs

LaVerne Pokornik, 86, of Mineral Springs, Ark., and Cedar Lake, Ind., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Her cancer diagnosis came only eight days before LaVerne’s death. She spent those last days sharing sweet moments and memories with family and friends for which they will always be grateful.

LaVerne was born in Chicago, Ill., on Feb. 27, 1933 to Frank and Lillian Zahrobsky. Her early years were spent in North Riverside, Ill., where, in addition to regular public school, LaVerne attended a Sokol where lessons were taught in Czechoslovakian. After graduating from Riverside-Brookfield High School, LaVerne attended Moody Bible Institute.

She married Frank Pokornik on Jan. 26, 1952. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2007.

Frank and LaVerne were married for 55 years. They were the parents of three sons, John and wife Maxine of Elizabeth, Ill., Joseph and wife Barbara of Arcola, Ill., and David and wife Tracy, of Wesley Chapel, N.C.; and daughter, Diane Powers and husband Dennis of Normal, Ill. Their children were raised in Hinsdale, Ill. There are 10 grandchildren – Christina, Susan, Robert, MaryBeth, Laura, Karen, Matthew, Andrew, Seth, and Ethan; and 12 great-grandchildren – Ashleigh, Kaytlenn, Jozee, Scott, Nadia, Stacey, Nancy, Josephine, Victor, Nathaniel, Mikayla, and MaKynlee.

LaVerne especially cherished the time she spent in Germany as an Army wife. Although she had many jobs throughout her life, the place LaVerne was employed the longest and retired from was Polaroid Corporation. After retirement LaVerne found many ways to serve. She was a past president of the Blue Bayou Extension Homemakers Club. A highlight of her involvement was judging photo entries at the fair. She found joy in assisting with Wednesday evening suppers and the Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry at First Baptist Church of Nashville. Her ministries at Cedar Lake Bible Conference Grounds included crafts with the camp children and hosting chicken dinners and “Coffee And.”

LaVerne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and always had a pot of coffee to offer and a pastry to share while visiting. Listening to music performed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a favorite pastime of Laverne’s. Her family will forever be thankful for the loving care she provided to her husband (their dad/grandpa) during his own courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Nashville, Ark., on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Rev. David Blase will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Nashville or Arkansas Baptist Children’s Center.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

