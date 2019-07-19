Obituary: Joey Ray Jamison, 64, of Nashville

Joey Ray Jamison, 64, of Nashville, died July 5, 2019 in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born in Nashville on July 21, 1954, the son of the late Jim Corn Jamison and Evelyn Feemster Jamison.

He was a third generation farmer and was a widely-known peach grower. He was a member of Chapel Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors include: his wife of 42 years, Lou Jamison; a daughter, Carlee Helms and husband, Derek; a son, Riley Jamison and wife, Tessa; a brother, Jimmy D. Jamison; also grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2019 at the Center Point Community Building.

