Obituary: Jimmy C. Wright, 64, of Glenwood

Jimmy C. Wright, Sr., 64, of Glenwood, died Saturday, June 29, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Wright of Glenwood; five children, Monica Staton of Austin, Texas, Chris Cook, Gracie Wright, Jimmy Wright, Jr. and Jonathan Wright, all of Glenwood; his siblings, Clarice Connell, Robert Wright, Ernie Wright, all of Glenwood, and Linda Driggers of Royal; also a grandchild.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church in Glenwood, with Bro. Martin Jones, Bro. Chris Cook and Bro. Bruce Tidwell officiating.

Burial followed in the Mount Tabor Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Like this: Like Loading...