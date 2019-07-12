Obituary: Flora Anieta Sutton, 85, of Mineral Springs

Flora Anieta Sutton, 85, of Mineral Springs, Ark.,, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in a local nursing home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Sutton was born June 25, 1934, in Concord, Texas, to Perry McGee and Claudine Higgenbotham McGee.

She was a retired bookkeeper with Caraustar, formally Star Paper Tube, and a member of Cross Point Cowboy Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carrell Sutton, and one brother, Perry McGee.

She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Sutton of Nashville, Ark., and David Sutton of Wake Village, Texas; one sister, Dr. Carol Royal of Georgetown, Texas; two granddaughters, Christal Sutton and Lauren Richards and her husband, Christopher Richards of Texarkana, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Frannie Richards of Texarkana, Texas; and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr., Texarkana, Texas 75503, or the charity of your choosing.

A graveside service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery, west of Mineral Springs under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home, with Bro. Bryan Adair and Don Jones officiating.

Like this: Like Loading...