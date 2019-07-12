Obituary: Bonnie J. Davis, 75, of Nashville

Bonnie J. Davis, 75, of Nashville died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Nashville.

She was born Oct. 15, 1943, in Honibia, Okla., the daughter of the late Tommy and Velma Manasco Davis.

Survivors include: two sons, Jerry Cogburn and wife, Jenna, and Bob Cogburn, all of Nashville; two brothers, Huey Davis of Port Richie, Fla., and Royce Davis of Glenwood; two sisters, Ruth Ellis Umpire, and Jean Strickland of Hot Springs; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Section Cemetery in Umpire under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

