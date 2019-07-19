Obituary: Bill McJunkins, 77, of Mineral Springs

Bill McJunkins, 77, of Mineral Springs, Ark., died Sunday, July 14 following a brief illness. He was born in Saratoga, Ark., on Jan. 11, 1942.

Bill was raised in Saratoga where he played basketball for Saratoga High School and remembered most details from every game he ever played. He graduated from Southern State University. Bill retired from Domtar Paper Company in Ashdown, Ark. after working as a cost accountant for it and its predecessors for over 30 years. He served on the Mineral Springs School Board for 10 years and was a life-long member of the Saratoga Church of Christ.

Bill was known for his love of hunting and fishing, activities which he was thrilled to be able to introduce to his grandsons. He also enjoyed gardening and shared his bounty with friends, family, and neighbors.

When his girls were in school, he coached their youth softball and basketball teams and rarely missed an opportunity to watch them participate in school activities. Bill and Mary enjoyed traveling, reaching their goal of visiting all 50 states and many countries in Europe and South America. Of all of his roles, he most loved being a Pop Pop to his five grandsons.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Verneise and W.M. McJunkins. He is survived by his wife, Mary Young McJunkins; his daughters, Sarah McJunkins Katon and Missy McJunkins Duke; his sons-in-law, Ben Katon and Bryan Duke; his grandsons, Will Katon, Noah Katon, Drew Katon, Trev Duke, and Owen Duke; his sister, Gayla McJunkins Young; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Martha Young DeWoody and Jim DeWoody; a host of cousins who he loved like siblings; and treasured nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Latimer Funeral Home. Donations may be sent in Bill McJunkins’s honor to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, 1501 W. 10th Street, Little Rock, AR 72201 or online at RMHCArkansas.org or Make-a-Wish Mid-South, 320 Executive Ct., Ste. 101, Little Rock, AR 72205. Both of these nonprofits were special to Bill because he saw the importance of their work through the cancer battle of his grandson, Will Katon.

