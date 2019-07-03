News-Leader earns 13 awards from APA

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

HOT SPRINGS – The Nashville News-Leader received 13 awards from the Arkansas Press Association during the organization’s awards luncheon Saturday, June 29, at the Hotel Hot Springs. The paper competes in the medium weeklies division.

The News-Leader received four first place awards, five second place, three third place and one honorable mention. Entries came from 2018 issues of the paper.

First place awards and judges’ comments include the following:

Sports feature story – Louie Graves for a story about the renovation and rededication of Wilson Park. “Well-written feature, great historical context. Makes a person from another state feel like they know this little ballpark. Well done.”

General interest column – Louie Graves. “Nashville lost a good one, no doubt about that. Nice way for the newspaper to celebrate his life.”

Single sports feature photograph – John R. Schirmer for a picture of

the Scrappers’ celebration after winning the 2018 state baseball championship. “Action-filled celebration photo makes the page.”

Coverage of education – John R. Schirmer. “Great job of covering education. It’s easy to see this reporter keeps parents and the community informed in a very entertaining way. Stories were well written and timely. Well done.”

Second place awards include the following:

Single sports action photograph – John R. Schirmer for a softball picture. “Nice capture, good timing and well focused.”

Single sports feature photograph – Kaylea Carver. “Photographer showed good anticipation.”

Best graphic design portfolio – John R. Schirmer. “Layout and content.”

Coverage of tourism – John Balch, Louie graves, John R. Schirmer – “Lively art helps set this entry apart.”

Coverage of health/medical – Terrica Hendrix, Louie Graves.

Third place awards include the following:

News story – Louie Graves, Terrica Hendrix for a story on the fire at First Assembly of God Church. “I’ve read many stale fire stories. This is not one of them. The writing is vivid and tells a story of irony and devastation.”

Freelance writing – Patsy Young for her weekly Early Files feature. “These are really fun to read. I bet the readers love turning to this page every week. Nice job.”

Coverage of business/agriculture – Louie Graves, Terrica Hendrix, John Balch, Grace Talley.

The honorable mention was a news story by Louie Graves. “Compelling and good use of quotes.”

Entries in the Better Newspaper Contest were judged by members of the North Carolina Press Association.

The convention was held June 27-29. Newspaper staff members from throughout the state attended a number of sessions on topics ranging from political coverage to use of social media to engage readers.

Convention-goers visited Oaklawn Park June 27 for dinner and a behind-the-scenes look at improvements to the park and construction of a seven-story hotel.

The APA board met last Thursday morning. Schirmer is a member of the board.

Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the radio voice of the Ouachita Baptist University Tigers for more than 30 years, was the host for the awards presentation.

