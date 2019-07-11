Nashville man in trouble after cyber threat aimed at college

A Nashville man has been reportedly been arrested for cyberstalking related to a social media threat, according to a Monroe, La., newspaper.

Kevin James Conant, 24, is accused of posting a death threat via Snapchat messaging app directed at University of Louisiana at Monroe college that stated, “If I don’t get my degree, there will be serious serious consequences, including loss of lives.”

The Monroe newspaper reported that Conant owes a fee to the university and is unable to register for the fall semester and that fact is believed to be the reason for Conant’s post.

Conant was booked into the Ouachita County Correctional Center Wednesday, July 3 on one count of cyberstalking.

Bail was set at $10,000, which Conant posted that same day.

