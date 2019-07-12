Ebenezer camp set July 12-18

Ebenezer Camp Ground will begin its 198th annual encampment with an 8 p.m. service on Friday, July 12. The camp will continue through Thursday, July 18.

Daily services will be held at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. with an afternoon service at 3 o’clock on Sunday and Wednesday.

Rev. Brad Elrod of First United Methodist Church of Star City, Ark., will be the evangelist. Young campers will be under the direction of Jeremy Carter of Magnolia.

Carolyn Carter of Junction City will return as pianist, and Morgan Lee of Butterfield, Ark., will serve as song leader.

Rusty Jones of Gurdon will serve as host pastor. Thomas Lee of Butterfield will speak at the lay service on Sunday afternoon.

The Truth Infusion group will offer music beginning at 7:30 on Saturday night, July 13.

The Testimonies plan to return Monday evening, July 15, for their nineteenth meeting. That evening service will be followed by the traditional ice cream supper.

The camp ground is located off Highway 278, three miles north of Center Point. Services will end Thursday evening, July 18.

The current encampment of 40 acres was acquired from the U. S. Land Office in Washington, Ark., in 1857 for $50.

For more information, contact: Bob Lee 501-922-3958: blee_72104@yahoo.com

