UA Colt Bolt 5K Glow Run June 22

UA Cossatot’s Young Alumni Board will be presenting the Colt Bolt 5K Glow Run June 22 at the Lockesburg City Park.

The 5K starts and finishes at the park and is set to begin at 8 p.m. Registration will start at 7 p.m.

The entry fee for UA Cossatot students to run in the 5K is $15, and the entry fee for non-students is $25.

All proceeds will go toward establishing the Young Alumni Board Scholarship that will be given and awarded to a student this fall.

A $250 tuition waiver will also be drawn for a UA Cossatot student on the night of the 5K. Medals will be presented to the top two finishers, male and female, in each division.

One of the Young Alumni Board’s goals is to enrich and support the lives of UA Cossatot students.

This glow run will not only create a community event, but it will provide a scholarship to a current or future UA Cossatot student.

T-shirts are guaranteed to pre-registration participants who register by June 17.

Registration forms may be found on the UA Cossatot Foundation Facebook page or can be emailed contacting UA Cossatot Coordinator of Development Dustin Roberts at droberts@cccua.edu. Entry forms are accepted on race day, and the entry fee is non-refundable.

For more questions about the Colt Bolt 5K Glow Run, call Roberts at (870) 584-1172.

