The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

Deputy Sheriff Reeder of Center Point was in town Tuesday. He is looking for those persons who have not paid taxes.

Captain Johnson, city marshal, is having an engine house erected over the cistern in the street near Rector’s Drug Store. Engine number 2 will be placed to position in this building so as to be ready for immediate use in case of fire. The night watchman’s bell will be placed on top of this house and the watchman will carry a key.

Gov. Fishback will speak at this place on June 27. Come and hear him.

(Adv.) Choice corn fed country lard, 10 cents, Choice corn-fed country ham 11 cents per pound at W. K. Cowling’s.

Courtesy photo/HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Coach Paul Huddleston with his junior high co-captains 1963, Freddie Aylett, Dennis Ritchie and Rudy Darling.

97 years ago: 1922

Under the canopy of the heavens, illuminated only by the myriad stars and the fiery crosses of Scotland, five hundred and twenty candidates were naturalized into the invisible empire last night by an assemblage of more than 3,000 white and scarlet robed knights of the Ku Klux Klan, on a knoll surrounded by dense wood at a location approximately 12 miles northwest of Texarkana. Upwards of 3,000 joined in the ceremony and had a procession through the streets of the city in automobiles.

(Adv.) At the Liberty Theatre Paramount Pictures presents Saturday “Montana Bill.” The kind of western picture you like. Admission 10 cents and 25 cents

67 years ago: 1952

Jerry Hargis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hargis of Okay, has won a two-year Ford Foundation scholarship which entitles him to enter the University of Louisville, Kentucky, this fall for his senior year of high school and his first year of college. The award amounts to $1,500 for the two years.

A pie supper and cake walk will be sponsored by the Bingen Home Demonstration Club at the Bingen School on Friday. A main feature in the fund raising event will be a contest to name the “Prettiest Housewife” attending. She will be presented a cake.

“I had no idea that Arkansas was such a beautiful place and the people are so friendly and hospitable,” are words penned by Hollywood starlet Colleen Miller, who visited Nashville during Movie Time Tour week recently.

Miller, who in the company of cowboy star Rod Cameron and director-producer George Waggner, visited Nashville during the Movie Time Tour. Elberta Theatre manager Cecil Callaham made arrangement for the reception of the Hollywood party, and downtown Nashville was crowded with visitors.

45 years ago: 1974

Carl D. Westfall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy O. Westfall of Route 1, Nashville, is scheduled to graduate from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be commissioned a second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps and receive a Bachelor of Science degree.

Courtesy photo/HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Miss Nellie Stark’s class, Dierks Elementary School, circa 1950

The high winds which struck in the Athens area late Saturday afternoon, did a lot of damage to the homes and chicken houses and blew down some trees, but no injuries were reported.

125 years ago: 1894

Arkansas has more than 150 varieties of native grasses. There are eight months pasture out of the twelve. With the introduction of cultivated grasses with all the forage plants that can be grown in the greatest abundance will make the state the promised land of stock raiser.

Servetus Bryant and Joe Reaves returned Monday from a month’s tour through the Indian Territory with a drove of cattle and horses.

Three prisoners, one white man and two Negroes escaped jail at Centre Point Thursday night of last week. One of the Negroes has been captured.

Both the other one and the white man are still at large.

97 years ago: 1922

The Mineral Springs Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will entertain with a big free barbecue and picnic at the Cornhill Bridge on the Howard-Sevier Highway 1 next week in celebration of the completion of the bridges on that part of the highway between Mineral Springs and Ben Lomond.

(Adv.) Ford, the universal car, $348. F. O. B. Detroit. New price. You have never before had the opportunity of securing such a motor car value at such a low price. A. C. Hallman, Ford Dealer, Nashville

67 years ago: 1952

Mary Sue Williams of Nashville received her Master of Arts degree at the 160th convocation of George Peabody College for teachers last Friday night.

James Wolff, Bingen sophomore, is one of 24 Agri students at Southern State who are working their way through the summer session e on a college farm. Wolff, a Nashville High School graduate, is president of the Agri Club of Southern State. He also has one of the best grade point averages for the past term of school, a 5-point plus mark. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wolff of Bingen.

Fire Friday afternoon brought disaster to the Alton Mitchell family near Buck Range. Blazes swept the Mitchells’ incomplete farm home about 5 p.m. and destroyed the savings of many years of farm work. A neighbor said nothing was saved from the home, which Mitchell was building himself.

45 years ago: 1974

Latrecia Lindsey of Umpire, freshman art major at State College of Arkansas in Conway, will be featured in the upcoming SCA players Children’s Theatre production of “Rumpelstilskin.” She will play the part of the King’s daughter in the play. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Keith of Umpire.

Several area students were named to the Henderson State College Dean’s list for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point or ‘A’ averages. Eligible students are enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Dierks students who made 4.0’s include Donna Key Arnold, Sharon Kesterson, Camille Norwood, Donald R. Walston and Phillip W. Walston.

