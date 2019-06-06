The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

125 years ago: 1894

From Bingen is reported Miss M. E. Nelson has two quilts, one containing 6,782 pieces, and one 3,311 pieces. Both quilts contain over 10,000 pieces. Where is a lady that can beat this?

Henry Bowls returned Sunday from the Territory where he had been with a drove of cattle. Judging from Henry’s looks, he is not in love with that section of the country.

97 years ago: 1922

(Adv.) We have 12 or 15 nice young Rhode Island Red hens for sell at $1.00 each and 4 choice roosters at $1.50 each. Phone 829F4, Stewart Bros., Nashville

Travis Pope, one of the oldest and most prominent citizens of Centre Point, died suddenly there at his home Thursday afternoon. His death suddenly resulting from heart failure.

Mr. Pope was one of the county’s most successful farmers and through his good business judgment and method of work had amassed a comfortable fortune. He was a leader in the movement for the up-building of his home and county and much good has resulted from his work. The world is better off for his having live in it.

67 years ago: 1952

Sam Maroon’s 17-acre field of reseeding Crimson Clover was in full bloom for the pleasure of 75 farmers, business men, and agricultural leaders who participated in the county farm and home tour sponsored by personnel of the FHA, Soil Conservation and PMA. Mr. Maroon’s farm showed a diversified program that included an 11 acre peach orchard, land for livestock and pasture program, and a rebuilding of farm buildings.

Glenna Mae Porterfield sandwiched measles, mumps, and whooping cough during short Christmas holidays and summer vacations to be the second graduate from Nashville Schools with a no absences, no tardies record for the entire 12 years.

Miss Porterfield, who is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Porterfield, left Saturday for Tyler, Texas where she will begin studies for accounting.

(Adv.) At the Elberta Sunday and Monday, the musical hit of the season. You will love it. MGM’s swinging, musical, “Singing in the Rain,” in Technicolor with news and cartoon.

43 years ago: 1976

Members of the Center Point Extension Homemakers Club recently completed a Bicentennial quilt and pillow as a club project. Both will be raffled off at the annual Center Point Homecoming August 7. Proceeds will be used to help pay for a well for the Community Center.

Rehearsals for Nashville’s Bicentennial show on or about the 4th of July will begin Monday, according to Mrs. Jack Bennett.

Rehearsals will be at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. The historical variety show will be entitled “Freedom Rings in Nashville” and will portray memorable events of Nashville from 1883 to 1976. The show will be presented during the 4th of July Bicentennial Celebration.

