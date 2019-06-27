Obituary: Terry Lee Winer, 67, of Boles

Mr. Terry Lee Winer, age 67, a resident of Boles, Arkansas passed from this life Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Waldron, Arkansas.

He was born May 24, 1952 in Lakeview, Oregon. He was recently retired from Tyson Foods in Waldron.

Mr. Winer was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Jackson and Mary Katherine (Peck) Winer; one nephew, “John John” Thompson and a brother-in-law, John “Conoco” Thompson.

He is survived by one daughter, Brandi Nichole Woodard and husband Johnathan and two granddaughters, Heather and Madisyn Woodard all of Boles; two sisters, Susie Thompson of Lockesburg, Arkansas and Bette White and husband Danny of Dierks, Arkansas; a good friend, Teresa Arnold and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside memorial service for Mr. Winer will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Horatio Cemetery.

You may leave a condolence at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com

Like this: Like Loading...