Obituary: Shyliea Ann Vaughn Williams, 69, of Murfreesboro

Shyliea Ann Vaughn Williams, age 69 of Murfreesboro, Ark., died on June 3, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Ark.

She was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Hopkins Memorial Hospital in Sulphur Springs, Texas, the daughter of the late R.K. and Minnie Pearl Eppers Vaughn.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, R.K. Vaughn and Pearl Eppers Vaughn, as well as one brother, Tony Vaughn.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lee Williams of Murfreesboro, Ark.; a sister, Cyndi Daniels and husband Steve; one nephew, Clay; a niece, Dusty of Texas; and a host of great friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Murfreesboro Nursing Center and Dr. Mark Floyd who took great and loving care of her.

Cremations services are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

