Obituary: Rebecca Sullivan, 67, of Hot Springs

Rebecca Sullivan, 67, of Hot Springs, died peacefully in a Little Rock hospital on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born June 10, 1952 to Gladys Tedford Sullivan and Charley Jackson Sullivan.

Rebecca was a 1970 graduate of Nashville High School and went on to SAU to earn a degree in English. She worked for the Visa Company in the San Francisco, California area until her retirement. She enjoyed retirement while living in the Hot Springs Community and attending plays and concerts.

Rebecca is survived by four sisters, Catherine Juanita Jones, Virginia Ray Flaherty, Billy Sisler and Pam Caldwell; two brothers, Charles R. Sullivan and Jimmy Don Sullivan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Charlie Nell Dellinger, Berta Sue Spicer, Jackie Ann Stout and Mary J. Woodruff; one brother, Edwin Sullivan; and the greatest love of her life, Russell Rector.

A celebration of Rebecca’s life will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hot Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Muses Project, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs, AR 71901.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501) 224-2200.

