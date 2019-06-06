Obituary: Michael Richard Cassady, 53, of Fayetteville

Michael Richard Cassady, 53, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born in New Orleans, La., on Oct. 6, 1965, to Calvin Richard Cassady and Margaret Shirley Cassady. He resided there briefly before living in Murfreesboro, Ark, and then Little Rock, Ark. However, he called Fort Smith, Ark., home, being raised there from age 4 and graduating from Southside High School in 1984. He went on to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. However, the true love of his life was music.

He was formally instructed in classical, Spanish, and flamenco guitar by Cuban guitar master Paul Mendy. He developed a life-long interest in classical, rock, jazz and country music for guitar. He was also interested in photography and loved capturing nature shots in beautiful NW Arkansas. He later moved to Van Buren, Ark., to assist his parents. After his father’s death, he recently moved to Fayetteville, Ark.

Michael is survived by his mother, Margaret Shirley Terrell Cassady; sister, Nancy Cassady Robbins and brother-in-law, Dr. Joe Robbins; niece, Nicole Robbins Elder and her husband, Christopher Elder, all of Texarkana, Texas; nephew, Stephen Robbins and wife, Madeline Campbell Robbins of Ruston, La. He also had four great nieces and nephews: Liam, Lana, Lily & Luke Elder of Texarkana, Texas; a great aunt, Dorothy Dillard of Wake Village, Texas; an aunt, Glenda Terrell Ashley of Sherwood, Ark., and an aunt, Ann Terrell Easley and uncle, Melvin Easley of Columbus, Miss., and a number of cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Calvin Cassady; paternal grandparents Nancy J. Cassady and Robert S. Cassady and maternal grandparents Marguerite and James H. Terrell.

Michael was laid to rest next to his father at County Line Cemetery outside of Nashville, Ark., after a graveside service with Pastor Jaimie Alexander officiating on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark. — www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

