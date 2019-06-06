Obituary: Michael Ray Steen (Bam), 45, of Michigan

Michael Ray Steen (Bam) 45, of Holland, MI, passed away on April 25, 2019, after a long, hard fight, battling health issues.

He was born in De Queen, Ark., on Dec. 16, 1973.

Michael (Bam) is survived by Amy Steen (spouse), Connor Nolan (stepson), Mason Nolan (stepson), Ray and Brenda Steen (parents), Kevin Steen (brother), Vivian Modena Conatser (grandmother), Rodney Jacobs (father-in-law) Fayne Hoezee (grandmother-in-law), Rick and Cindy Whitsell (sister-in-law), Robert and Carol Ramos (sister-in-law), Joel and Lauria Sprik (sister-in-law), Matthew and Kelly Jacobs (brother-in-law), Ethan and Bekah Jacobs (brother-in-law), and other family and friends.

Michael (Bam) is preceded in death by Sue Jacobs (mother-in-law).

The family of Michael Ray Steen (Bam) wishes to thank Medilodge of Holland and Spectrum Health Hospice for their care and comfort of Michael until he was able to peacefully accept his place with our Lord God in Heaven.

A memorial will be held on June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at The Living Rock Church in Nashville, Ark.

Like this: Like Loading...