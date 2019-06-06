Obituary: Mary Jane Sullivan Woodruff, 69, of Nashville

Mary Jane Sullivan Woodruff, 69, was the seventh child born to Charley Jackson Sullivan and Gladys Tedford Sullivan. She entered this world on Aug. 24, 1949, in the Sullivan family home in Nashville. She passed on Monday, May 27, 2019, in her Little Rock residence.

Mary was a mother to J. Holt Woodruff (Sarah) of Durham, N.C.; Abbie J. Reeves of Maumelle; Mendy M. Wright of Little Rock. She was Nana to J.D. Woodruff, Anna Woodruff, Rachel Woodruff, Nolan Reeves, Ryker Reeves, all surviving her. She is also survived by five sisters: Juanita Catherine Jones, Virginia Ray Flaherty, Billie S. Sisler, Pam Caldwell, Rebecca Sullivan; two brothers: Charles R. Sullivan and Jimmy Don Sullivan, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Charlie Nell Dellinger, Berta Sue Spicer, and Jackie Ann Stout; and one brother, Edwin Sullivan.

Mary graduated from Nashville in 1967 and pursued a teaching degree from SAU, graduating in 1970. She later earned a Master’s from HSU. She taught public school for 42 years, 29 of these years in Nashville.

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Geyer Springs First Baptist Church.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were 2 p.m., Friday, May 31, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Dave Hugey officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Geyer Springs First Baptist Church in care of the Lottie Moon Christmas offering, or the Arkansas Community Connections, 2740 College Ave., Conway, AR 72034

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

