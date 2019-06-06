Obituary: Martha Peel Carozza, 93, formerly of Nashville

MMartha Peel Carozza, 93, of Berryville, formerly of Nashville, died May 28, 2019 in Berryville.

She was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Searcy, to the late Whitfield C. and Zella Creswell Martin.

Her late husband, Rev. Mike Carozza, was pastor of First Baptist Church in Nashville, and she was the former manager of the Department of Human Services office here.

She is survived by three children: Martin Carozza of Berryville, Charles Carozza and wife, Donna, of Arkadelphia, and Carolyn Darling of Berryville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville. Graveside services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Searcy.

