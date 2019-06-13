Obituary: Ladonna Jean Lowery Reeves, 64, of Nashville

LaDonna Jean Lowery Reeves of Nashville, AR passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2019, in Little Rock, AR at the age of 64. Donna was born in the backseat of a car on the Strawberry Road in Delight, AR, on Feb. 14, 1955. She enjoyed spending time with her great-grandson, socializing with other family and friends, supporting loved ones in all their endeavors, and working outside with her plants and flowers. Donna was a survivor, a beacon of light and hope, a pillar of her community, and the heartbeat of her family. Her gift was always making you feel like you were her favorite, no matter if you were her child, grandchild, niece, nephew, brother, sister, in-law, out-law, cousin, friend, or a stranger.

Donna is proceeded in death by her loving parents Charles and Norma Jean Lowery and one brother Jerry Lynn Lowery.

Her survivors include her husband Scooter Reeves of Nashville, her son Timmy Woodruff and his wife Jerri of Dierks; her two stepdaughters Kayla McCarley and husband Mark of Texarkana and Samantha McCrary and husband James Paul of Rockport, TX; her ten grandchildren Mason, Lillie and fiancé Tyler Mounts, and Lane Woodruff all of Dierks, Rylan and Nora McCarley both of Texarkana, Mitchell, Payton, Maddy, Kayden, and Tyler McCrary and wife Kendra all of Rockport, TX; her four great grandchildren Keatyn Mounts of Dierks, Jaxon, Layla, and Zander McCrary all of Rockport, TX; her three brothers Stevie Lowery and wife Susan, Chuck Lowery and wife Debbie, and Ricky Don Lowery and wife Paula all of Murfreesboro; her six nephews Bryan Lowery and wife Marci of Hot Springs, Jarrod Lowery and wife Jamie of Texarkana, Darrick Lowery and wife Carrie of Lonoke, Jake Lowery and wife Mitzi of Murfreesboro, and Ben Lowery and wife April of Murfreesboro; her two nieces Chelcey Lowery Best and husband Jon of Seattle, WA and Elleigh Lowery of Hot Springs; her ten great nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. She is missed as much as she is loved.

Visitation was from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

