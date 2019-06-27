Obituary: John A. Cowling, 89, of Lockesburg

John A. Cowling, 89, of Locksburg, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Mineral Springs to the late John P. Cowling and Ruth Hill Cowling. He was retired from the Civil Service, and was a retired US Air Force veteran. He attended the Mineral Springs Methodist Church.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Lou Hubbard Cowling; two children, Sanda Curry and John Chris Cowling; a brother, Jesse (Jack) Cowling.

Private memorial services will be held later.

