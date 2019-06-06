Obituary: James Wayne Dove, 73, of Russellville

James Wayne Dove, age 73, of Russellville, Ark., passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home with his loved ones by his side.

He was born Dec. 31, 1945, in Dierks, Ark., to the late James Dove and Earnease Polk Dove.

Wayne was a Master Electrician and worked in the oil and gas fields as an electrical instrumentation inspector. He was a former deputy sheriff for Howard County and policeman for the Nashville Police Department.

He served his country in the Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He loved to hunt and fish.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Doug Dove; and a sister, Judy Eudy.

His survivors include: his wife of over 19 years, Rita Dove; three sons, Jimmy Dove and wife, Pam, Shane Dove and wife, Beth, Brian McAnelly and wife, Michelle; a daughter, Amy Marion and husband, Larry; one sister, Sharon Kesterson; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as a large host of friends.

Graveside services were Monday, June 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Bluff Springs Cemetery near Nashville with Tim Bowlin and Dick Wakefield officiating.

You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

