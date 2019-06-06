Obituary: James Donald Stephenson, 80, formerly of Mineral Springs

James Donald Stephenson, age 80 passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Branson, Mo. He was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Mineral Springs, Ark., to the late Nona Dell Stephenson and James Alton Stephenson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nona Dell Stephenson and James Alton Stephenson.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra Stephenson of Branson, Mo.; two daughters, Darolyn Lennon and husband Bob of Ankeny, Iowa, and Donna Stephenson of Texarkana, Texas; three sons, Patrick B. Ward of Mission Viejo, Calif., Peter H. Ward of North Hills, Calif., and Timothy M. Ward of San Rafael, Calif.; one sister, Virginia Stephenson Dellinger of Texarkana, Ark.; five grandchildren, Amy Swanson, Cale Adamson, Cody Bryant, Taylor Ward, Sean Ward; three great-grandchildren, Damian Swanson, Savanna Swanson, Hattie Bryant and a number of nephews, nieces and friends.

Graveside service were at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2019, at Restland Cemetery in Nashville under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

