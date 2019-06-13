Obituary: Edna Etoie Erwin Carter Ross, 101, of Nashville

Edna Etoie Erwin Carter Ross, age 101, went to be with her Lord peacefully June 5th at the Community Compassion Center of Nashville. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 13.

Mrs. Ross was born March 17, 1918, in Glenwood, Ark., to the late Forrest and Cynthia Bell Erwin. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Dennis P. Carter and James A. Ross (Tobe), six brothers S.W., Carlis, Hollis, Hoyle, Rudolph, her twin Edwin; one sister ,Lovenia Carter; four sisters-in-law, Verna Mae, Ola, Edith, and Louise.

Survivors are: one son, Dennis P. Carter Jr. (Yvonne) of Irving, Texas; two daughters, Tommie Jean Anderson (Marvin) of Arkadelphia, Ark., and Ann Michele Knight (Arley) of West Memphis, Ark.; one brother, Charles Erwin of Nashville, Ark.; two sisters, Estha Rasco of Houston, Texas, and Billie Turley (Loy) of Nashville, Ark.; and one step-daughter, Angie Allen of Nashville, Ark.; eight grandchildren, Jeanie Curry (Tom) of Arkadelphia, Ark.; Kathy Roberts (Johnnie) of Jonesboro, Ark.; Amy Jackson (Josh) of Arkadelphia, Ark.; Clete Knight (Paula) of Memphis, Tenn.; Kimberly Harbour (Barry) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Heather Patterson (Eddie) of Marion, Ark.; Laura Collins (Tony) of Lumberton, Texas; and Amanda Carter of Irving, Texas; one step-grandson Ross Allen of Nashville, Ark.; ten great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Edna enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s band concerts, tennis matches, baseball, softball, and soccer games. She enjoyed traveling with her children across the United States.

Mrs. Ross was a former Sunday School teacher, church clerk, an office employee of Bob McClure Produce and Joe D. Scott Lumber Co., a sales clerk for Carl’s Fashion Center, and a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation was 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m.., Saturday, June 8, at Ozan Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Nashville.

