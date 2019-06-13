Obituary: Amy Jane Crunk McWhorter, 101, of Lockesburg

Mrs. Amy Jane Crunk McWhorter, age 101, a resident of Lockesburg, Ark., died Thursday, June 6, 2019,, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born June 11, 1917, in Sevier County, Ark. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lockesburg and a homemaker.

Mrs. McWhorter was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Nora Crunk; her husband, William Aaron “Bill” McWhorter; two sons, Bobby McWhorter and Jerry McWhorter; a grandson, B.J. McWhorter; a great-grandson, Austin Brackett.

She is survived by one daughter, Diana Shaw of Nash, Texas; two sons and three daughters-in-law, Billy and Wanda McWhorter, Jim and Jane McWhorter, and Sandra McWhorter all of Lockesburg; one sister, Ida Mae Nutt of Carthage, Ark.; a special niece, Leaetta Payne; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. McWhorter wiere held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Old Union Cemetery with Terell Polite officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 7th at the funeral home.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

