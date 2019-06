The Nashville junior trap team won the AYSSP (Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports) Junior state tournament for the second year in a row Friday at Jacksonville, placing 1st out of 64 teams. Team members are Wade Wescott, Gabe Hagler, Landon Dyer, Hayden Goodson and Wren Washburn.

Wren missed only two shots out of a total of 150 shots Friday and had a string of 100 shots without a miss for four consecutive perfect 25’s. Dyer shot two perfect 25’s and Hagler shot one perfect 25.

