Miss Arkansas contestants ready for Saturday night

Miss Arkansas River Valley Reagan Grubbs, 22, of Delight and Miss Ouachita Baptist University Julie Williams, 21, of Arkadelphia, who is the daughter of Murfreesboro First Baptist Church preacher Charlie and Amy Williams, are already in Little Rock this week deep into Miss Arkansas activities that will conclude Saturday, June 15 with the crowning of the 2019 Miss Arkansas.

Grubbs’ social impact statement involves “Growing Future Leaders Through 4-H” and her talent will be clogging to “Waiting on the World to Change.”

Julie Williams

Williams’ social impact statement will be “Bridging the Gap Between the Free and the Fighter” and her talent will be a vocal performance of “When You Believe.” Grubbs, the daughter of Rebecca and Gary Grubbs of Delight, is currently enrolled at the University of Arkansas working on her Master’s in agriculture and extension education. Williams is a mass communications major at OBU. Both contestants competed for the Miss Arkansas title in 2018.

