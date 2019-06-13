Home Breaking News Local Woodmen Life chapter dedicate flag pole in L’burg

Local Woodmen Life chapter dedicate flag pole in L’burg

By
Nashville News Leader
-
134
0
News-Leader photo/COURTESY OF PAM WYNN FLAGPOLE DEDICATION. The WoodmenLife Chapter 86 held a special flagpole dedication Tuesday morning at the Lockesburg Senior Center. About 30 people were in attendance for the event which also included a Flag Day Ceremony and instruction for proper flag etiquette.

