Home Breaking News Local Woodmen Life chapter dedicate flag pole in L’burg Breaking News Local Woodmen Life chapter dedicate flag pole in L’burg By Nashville News Leader - June 13, 2019 134 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp News-Leader photo/COURTESY OF PAM WYNN FLAGPOLE DEDICATION. The WoodmenLife Chapter 86 held a special flagpole dedication Tuesday morning at the Lockesburg Senior Center. About 30 people were in attendance for the event which also included a Flag Day Ceremony and instruction for proper flag etiquette. Like this:Like Loading... Related