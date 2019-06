HMH Foundation to raise funds by ‘Painting with a Purpose’

The Howard Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its next fundraiser – “Painting with a Purpose” – Thursday, July 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Carter Day Training Center.

The fee is $40 per seat and it includes a 16×20 canvas titled “Refuse to Sink” and a baked potato bar catered by Grate Thyme.

To reserve a seat online by visiting the website:

www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/texarkana/event/2001691.

