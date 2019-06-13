Dierks High School hosting summer ACT class

Dierks High School will host a summer ACT school during the weeks of June 17-20 and June 24–27 from 8 a.m. to 4:00 each day.

Students will receive extensive ACT testing prep in English, Math, Reading, and Science. The summer program is free to all Dierks students who will be entering grades 10-12. Students who do not attend the Dierks School District can still attend for a $100 fee.

Contact counselor Crystal Smith at Dierks High School for more information or email crystal.smith@dierksschools.org

