Award-winning band set to perform at Stand Up for America July 6

Plans continue for Nashville’s patriotic summer celebration, Stand Up for America.

The 30-year-old event is presented by the Nashville Chamber of Commerce with the help of sponsoring businesses.

Chamber manager Mike Reese said Stand Up will be on Saturday, July 6, at the Nashville City Park. Children 12 and younger are admitted free; adults and 13 and up are $10; and veterans will be admitted for $5.

Gates will open at 5 with some events to appeal to youngsters, including Pinewood Derby races, a cornhole toss, dunking booth and bounce houses.

The musical attraction this year will be the award-winning Zac Dunlap Band which plays a wide array of music and includes a horn section. The band may also bring some youngsters they have been musically training, Reese said.

The patriotic show will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the band will begin playing at 7:30.

At approximately 9:30 the annual deluxe aerial fireworks will close the show.

Reese said he had been to see the band in person and was impressed. “They’re very good.”

The group received the 2018 Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year and Arkansas Country Music Award for Entertainers of the Year.

The band will be the headliner at the Arkansas State Fair Oct. 17.

