Veterans’ resource day May 24 in M’boro

A Veterans’ resource day will be held in Murfreesboro in the conference room of the Murfreesboro Municipal Building on May 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Veterans Outreach Specialist Stephen Ezelle will be on hand to discuss any issues veterans may be experiencing including employment opportunities, employment counseling, navigating the VA health network, DAV transportation and more.

All veterans, active and inactive military, and military spouses are invited to stop by, and are asked to bring a DD214, resume and other military documentation for review.

The event is sponsored by the Department of Workforce Services, and for more information please call 501-701-1616 or email stephen.ezelle@arkansas.gov.

