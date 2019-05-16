UofA Fayetteville to honor UA Cossatot tuition rates

The University of Arkansas – Fayetteville’s Chancellor, Dr. Joe Steinmetz has announced that the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville will now charge associate degree graduates from UA Cossatot the same tuition rates those graduates were charged at UA Cossatot.

A transfer student from UA Cossatot can attend the University of Arkansas to take courses for their bachelor’s degree and receive the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship.

This annual award from the University of Arkansas will match UA Cossatot’s tuition amount, allowing students to achieve their bachelor’s degree at a more feasible rate.

The Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship is a scholarship that the University of Arkansas -Fayetteville provides for community college students. Arkansas residents who attend the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville, as a freshman, pay $246.12 per hour on tuition. UA Cossatot’s in-district tuition rate per hour is $72.00.

This scholarship will allow students at UA Cossatot to spend $72.00 on tuition at UA Cossatot, and then continue to pay the same tuition rate of $72.00 at Fayetteville.

Chancellor Dr. Joe Steinmetz from the University of Arkansas said, “For many students, particularly ones starting out at two-year institutions, financial need is one of the bigger obstacles to attaining a bachelor’s degree.

“It is our responsibility as the state’s flagship and land grant university to reduce obstacles Arkansan’s face to earning a degree and improving the pathways to get there.”

To be eligible to receive an Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship, a graduate from UA Cossatot must:

• Be an Arkansas resident

• Earn a transferrable degree from UA Cossatot, which would be an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, or an Associate of Arts in Teaching degree.

• Have a cumulative 2.0 grade point average

• Meet all other U of A admission criteria and program requirements

• Enroll in an on-campus undergraduate degree program (full-time or part-time) at the University of Arkansas

The Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship will be awarded to eligible transfer students in Arkansas.

This scholarship is renewable for up to 10 semesters with maintenance of good academic standing (2.00 cumulative GPA after each semester), and a scholarship application is not required for this award.

To learn more about this transfer scholarship or how one can make attending college more affordable by going to school at UA Cossatot, contact Student Services at 800-844-4471 or email them at studentservices@cccua.edu

