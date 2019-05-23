Home Breaking News Special Olympics Torch run passes through Nashville Breaking News Special Olympics Torch run passes through Nashville By Nashville News Leader - May 23, 2019 131 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp News-Leader photos/JOHN BALCH NASHVILLE LEG. Running the Nashville leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Monday was Frank Echevarria, Ernesto Echevarria, Hecgtor Cortez, Cody Stanford, Kevin Rodgers, Jana Tallant, Morgan Stanek, Cody Looper, Mike Hale, Tim Bowlin and Monique Jacobs. SPECIAL OLYMPICS TORCH RUN. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas passed through Nashville Monday morning with Frank Echevarria of De Queen, a client at Howard County Children’s Center, holding the torch high as he approaches a HCCC cheering squad on North Main Street. The run’s mission is to increase awareness and raise funds for the Special Olympics. Like this:Like Loading... Related