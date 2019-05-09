Senior becomes first from NHS to earn band ring

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Senior trumpet player Brody King became the first Nashville High School bandsman to earn a state ring in band earlier this semester when he earned All-State honors. He received his ring Thursday, May 3, during the band’s spring concert in Scrapper Arena.

“He’s a fantastic kid,” Director Sarah Jo Morris said of King.

She said he auditioned for regional band honors in January and was named fourth chair. From there, he advanced to the state level and earned All-State recognition.

“He got his music last May and worked on it until regionals and state,” Morris said.

King is one of seven Nashville band members who will sign to play in college bands today (May 8) at 2 p.m. in the NHS cafeteria.

King plans to attend Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where he will major in trumpet performance.

