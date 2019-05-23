On doctor’s advise, MS mayor resign, effective immediately

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

“I have enjoyed my service. My time has ended and the next chapter begins.”

Mineral Springs Mayor Bobby Tullis became the town’s ex-mayor at noon last Wednesday, May 15, with that post on social media saying the resignation was on his doctor’s advice.

Ironically, months earlier, Tullis introduced a measure to the city council to name an interim mayor in the event that any future sitting mayor was incapacitated or unable to perform the duties. The council chose veteran alderman Steve Dixon who is also a former mayor of Mineral Springs.

Tullis has been mayor since winning a two-man race in the 2014 election.

In his lifetime he has served as MS city marshal, alderman, state representative and mayor. In 1994 he ran as a Democrat for Arkansas Auditor of State, and in 2018 ran for Arkansas State Treasurer on the Green Party ticket.

He told the newspaper that he was going to Santa Fe and Taos, N.M., where he liked to go when he needed to “heal.”

In a statement to the newspaper he wrote that he felt his job was to build upon the successes of former Mayors Jack Tollett, Charlie Smith, Ed Lang, Thomas Bridgeman, Kirk Bell, Steve Dixon, Clyde Green and Sonny Heatherly. He had praise for city employees and the city council, and for citizens who have been involved in making land available for housing.

He worked for affordable housing and utility improvements, re-purposed the town’s iconic railroad depot as a library located in mid-town. He was instrumental in bringing the Dollar General store to town to make some grocery shopping more convenient. He also donated a plot of land at the intersection of Hwys. 355 and 27 for the purpose of a welcome to Mineral Springs sign.

“No mayor fixes everything. The city is a 24/7 operation and there will always be something to fix,” he wrote. “The next mayor will be fine and do good work.”

The city council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, June 10.

