Obituary: Terry Allgood, 80, of Delight

Terry Allgood, age 80, of Delight, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Delight to the late Clyde and Irene Lewallen Allgood. He owned and operated Allgood Petroleum & One Stop in Delight for many years. Terry also operated a cattle farm and peach orchard. He couldn’t wait to plant his garden in the spring. Terry was a devoted and loving husband, daddy, and poppa. He was a hard worker and always was able to find humor in any situation.

Terry was an active member of Delight First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He served for 35 years on the board of South-Central Arkansas Electric Co-op serving as vice-president and president. He was recognized in the Electric Pioneer Hall of Fame for his service to the Co-op. Terry served on the Delight School Board and was a volunteer firefighter for Delight. Terry enjoyed antique car shows, swap meets and was member of the Rusty Relic Tractor Club.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Walsh Allgood; one brother, C.R. Allgood; and one sister, Shirley Edwards.

Survivors are: his devoted wife and companion, Margie Woods Allgood; son Steve Allgood and wife Lori, their children, Mitchell Allgood and wife, Breana, their daughter, Townes all of Delight, Katie Sralla and husband, Ryan, their daughter, Ellie Kate of McKinney, Texas; daughter Angela Johnson and husband Randy of Rockwall, Texas, their children Jase Johnson and wife Kerri Ann, their daughter Tenley Ann of Terrell, Texas, Jenna Beth Howard and husband Brad, their sons Drake and Hank Howard of Delight; daughter, Ginger Barnett and husband Jon, their children, Hayden, Cameron, McCaul, and Parker Elizabeth Barnett all of Houston, Texas; his oldest sister, Wanda Calhoun and her daughter Tamara Stahlman of Kaufman, Texas; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Family received friends at the home in Delight from 6-8 p.m.on Monday, April 29.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Tuesday, April 30 at Delight First Baptist Church. Service followed at 1 p.m. with Brother Verlon Wood officiating. Interment followed at Delight Cemetery.

Pallbearers were grandsons Mitchell Allgood, Jase Johnson, Hayden and McCaul Barnett, Brad Howard, and Ryan Sralla. Honorary pallbearers were Henry Ward, Harvey Edge, Jason Camp, and Chuck Kirkham.

Memorials may be made to Delight Volunteer Fire Department c/o Bank of Delight, Delight, AR 71940. Online register is available at www.ruggleswilcox.com.

