Obituary: Shane Huntter Mathis, 12, of Lockesburg

Shane Huntter Mathis, 12, of Lockesburg, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

He was born March 6, 2007 in Mena, the son of Jason Mathis and Cindy Pennington. He attended school in Dierks and also attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include: his parents, Jason and step-mom Stephanie Mathis of Lockesburg and Cindy and step-dad Donnie Pennington of Lockesburg; his brothers and sisters, Abagail Mathis, Dakota Mathis, Kaitlynn Mathis, Danielle Mathis, Auston Mathis, Brayden Mathis, Kaynen Mathis, Ellania Mathis, Jackson Mathis, Donnie Pennington, Jr. and Laura Pennington; his grandparents, Elizabeth and David Mathis and Earl and Mary Liles; great grandparents, Frances and Bobby Brakeville; and a number of aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in De Queen with Bro. Jerrel Helms officiating. Burial followed in the McHorse Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...