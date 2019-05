Roydale Greninger, 60 died Thursday, May 5, 2019, in Little Rock.

He was born Jan. 9, 1959, in Miami, Okla., to Greta Hosey and the late Lawrence Greninger.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include: his mother,; a brother, Richard Greninger; a sister, Lisa Hearn.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Shiloh Cemetery near Mineral Springs, with Bro. Ben Jones officiating.

