Obituary: Rev. Gary Wayne Gulley, 51, of Prescott

Rev. Gary Wayne Gulley, 51, of Prescott, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

He was born Oct. 26, 1968, the son of Emma Dean Gulley of Chidester and the late Rev. Delta Ray Gulley, Sr.

Survivors include: his mother; two sons, Isaiah Gulley and Mario Jamerson of Hot Springs; four brothers, Odell Powell of Gurdon, Rodney Gulley of Nashville, Delta Ray Gulley Jr. of Sparkman, and Frederick Gulley of Chidester; six sisters, Carolyn Gulley of Portland, Ore., Shirley Ingram and Jean Powell both of Camden, Teresa Sanders and Latosha Gulley both of Rosston, and Patricia Smith of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. following the viewing which will be at noon on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Union Grove Baptist Church in Bluff City, Ark. Burial will be at Union Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises.

