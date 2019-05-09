Obituary: Oneta Helen Jones Boozer, 89, of Nashville

Oneta Helen Jones Boozer, age 89, was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Paluxy, Texas. She was the third of four children of Walton H. Jones and M. Ann Collins Jones Brands.

Her parents and two siblings (Alice Marie Jones Smith and Edwin Winfred Jones) are deceased. She is survived by one brother, Walter Lee Jones. Her husband, George W. Boozer Jr. preceded her in death in July 2006. They were married 58 years and raised four wonderful children—Georgeann (deceased in 2007), Gary Winston, Stephen Lynn, and David Kent. She had 5 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a favorite niece, Joy Merlyn Smith Tatum, and a number of nephews, other nieces, and one cousin, Dot Porter Davidson.

Helen was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ, which she loved very much. After moving to Nashville, Ark., in 1973, she was office manager at Howard Manufacturing Company for twelve years and office manager at Howard County Children’s Center for twelve years. She retired in December 2003. She loved both companies and employees. Her hobbies were reading, yard work, and her grandchildren.

Graveside services were Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Bingen-Ozan Cemetery in Bingen with David Williams officiating. The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on facebook.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Paragould Children’s Home, 5515 Walcott Rd. Paragould, AR 72450 or the Howard County Children’s Center, 1577 Hwy. 371 W. Nashville, AR 71852.

