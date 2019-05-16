Obituary: Noel F. Leverett, 84, of Nashville

NMr. Noel F. Leverett, age 84, a resident of Nashville, Ark., died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Nashville.

He was born Feb. 27,1935, in Horatio, Ark. Mr. Leverett was a commercial and industrial electrical contractor and a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville.

Mr. Leverett was preceded in death by his parents, Noel Faye and Ethel Dossett Leverett; one daughter, Karen Louise Leverett; one sister, Bobby Fay McDonald; and one brother, Raymond Leverett.

He is survived by his wife, Onia Louise McClinton Leverett; two daughters and one son-in-law, Jeanice Neel of Hope, Ark., and Denise and Alton McKnight of Choudrant, La.; one granddaughter, Karen Noelle King and husband, Chris; three grandsons, Jordan Elliott, Kevin McKnight, and Jason McKnight; five great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Louise Leverett of Horatio; a number of nieces and nephews; and a faithful dog, Cocoa.

Funeral services for Mr. Leverett will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the Nashville First Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Sartin, Bro. Tim Freel III, and Dr. David Blase officiating.

Burial will follow in Horatio Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Ark.

Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

You may leave a condolence at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

