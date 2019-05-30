Obituary: Marlin Ryan Allen, 28, of Provo

Marlin Ryan Allen, 28, of Provo, Ark., died Monday, May 20, 2019, in Panama City Beach, Fla.

He was born Feb. 15, 1991, in Hot Springs, the son of Marlin DeWayne Allen and Cathy Couch Wolfe.

He was a loader operator for Leon Scott Logging and attended the Old Time Gospel Church.

Survivors include: his wife, Tara Helms Allen; two sons, Marlin Gauge Allen and Tytus Stihl Allen; two sisters, Kimber Reed and husband Justin of Ashdown, and Paige Allen of Saratoga; a brother, Alex Allen of Ashdown; raised by his grandparents, Marlin Allen, Jr. and Carolyn Allen of Dierks; and other relatives.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Monday, May 27, 2019, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in De Queen with Jerrell Helms officiating. Burial followed in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.

Family received friends from 6-9 p.m., Sunday, May 28 at the funeral home in Dierks, Arkansas.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...