Obituary: Margaret Diane Woodley, 66, of Mineral Springs

Margaret Diane Woodley, 66, died Thursday April 25, 2019.

She was born Aug. 29, 1952 in Bowie, Texas, to the late Mary Margaret Smith Myrick and Charles Walter Myrick.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Allen Woodley; and a sister, Kathy Lynn Collins.

Survivors include: a son, Scott Woodley and wife, Jessica, of Branson, Mo. a daughter, Nikki Rogers and husband, Richard, of Little Rock; also grandchildren.

There was a memorial service Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

