Obituary: Leta Nutt Boswell, 81, of Nashville

Leta Nutt Boswell, 81, of Nashville, died Monday, May 6, 2019 in Nashville.

She was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Mineral Springs, the daughter of the late Lester David Nutt and Mammie Jarrett Nutt.

She was a retired elementary teacher with 23 years of experience teaching K, 2-6 grades. She had a Master of Science from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Memphis.

She was a member of the Mineral Springs United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Boswell, Sr., and a son, Edward Boswell, Jr.

Survivors include: a daughter, Jacala Richardson and husband Brian of Weddington N.C.; a brother, Gerald Nutt of Nashville; two sisters, Rita Rita Rector and Simmie Farnsworth, both of Mineral Springs; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 4 p.m., in Shiloh Cemetery with Paul Jones officiating

