Obituary: Kenneth Earl Ferrier, 71, of Nashville

Kenneth Earl Ferrier, 71, of Nashville passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019. He was born Jan. 13, 1948 to the late Jo Ann Woods Ferrier and Gene Ferrier in San Antonio, Texas.

Kenneth was a Southern Baptist; a retired truck driver and was a United States Navy Veteran serving during Vietnam. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Keith Ferrier.

Survivors include: two daughters, Darbie Brown and her husband, Jim, and Joy Bohon and her husband, Carlton; eight grandchildren, Halie, Alex, Kael, Brittney, Ethan, Andy, Jack and Emily; numerous other family members.

Private interment will be at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are to be announced by Hot Springs Funeral Home

